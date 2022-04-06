Van ECK Associates Corp Takes $279,000 Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zscaler by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 50,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,378,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $404,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zscaler by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at $1,305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $238.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $240.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.41. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.03 and a twelve month high of $376.11. The stock has a market cap of $33.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.11%. The business had revenue of $255.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Amit Sinha sold 7,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $1,494,336.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $953,710.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,779 shares of company stock worth $6,391,637 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

ZS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $390.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. FBN Securities reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Zscaler from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $286.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Zscaler from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.07.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

