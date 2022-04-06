VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 13,743 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 236,665 shares.The stock last traded at $19.38 and had previously closed at $19.19.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.35 and its 200 day moving average is $19.97.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 587.6% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 248,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

