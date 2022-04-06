Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCIT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $84.15

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $84.15 and last traded at $84.45, with a volume of 175140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.86.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.69 and its 200-day moving average is $91.30.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a $0.181 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,867,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,497,970,000 after buying an additional 2,030,980 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 60,337,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,596,918,000 after buying an additional 5,038,665 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 52,258,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,847,511,000 after buying an additional 2,004,143 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 2.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,001,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,001,000 after purchasing an additional 470,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,979,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,763,000 after purchasing an additional 634,974 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.