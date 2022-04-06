Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCIT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $84.15

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $84.15 and last traded at $84.45, with a volume of 175140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.86.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.69 and its 200-day moving average is $91.30.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a $0.181 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:VCIT)
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
