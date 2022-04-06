Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $76.80

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $76.80 and last traded at $76.80, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.99.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.42.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.148 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VGLT. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $208,967,000. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $199,272,000. Quadratic Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,930.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,118 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 599,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,573,000 after acquiring an additional 311,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $17,293,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.