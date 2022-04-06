Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $76.80

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $76.80 and last traded at $76.80, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.99.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.42.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.148 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (NASDAQ:VGLT)
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
