Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Stake Raised by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.07% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $2,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 60.0% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period.

Vanguard Materials ETF stock opened at $194.02 on Wednesday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $171.56 and a 1 year high of $201.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.17.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

