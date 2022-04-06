Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VTWG) Trading Down 2.6%

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VTWG – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $184.44 and last traded at $184.80. 10,472 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 19,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $189.79.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.53.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.