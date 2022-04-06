Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VTWG) Trading Down 2.6%

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VTWG – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $184.44 and last traded at $184.80. 10,472 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 19,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $189.79.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.53.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG)
- 3 Swing Trades With Good Upside
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
- Time to Get in the Zone, AutoZone Stock
- Why Did Acuity Brands, Inc Fall After Strong Q2 Results?
- JELD-WEN A Buy But Analysts Sentiment Is Slipping
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.