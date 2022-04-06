Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Hits New 12-Month High at $165.39

Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $165.39 and last traded at $165.05, with a volume of 6022 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $163.68.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $151.80.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,993,000 after purchasing an additional 70,701 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 612,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,754,000 after purchasing an additional 72,804 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 505,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,278,000 after purchasing an additional 13,837 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 446,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 384,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,203,000 after purchasing an additional 10,720 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

