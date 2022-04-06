Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vapotherm Inc. is a medical technology company. It designs and develops respiratory devices for the treatment of chronic lung and acute breathing disorders. The Company provides flow vapor transfer cartridges, delivery tubes and disinfection kits. Vapotherm Inc. is based in Exeter, New Hampshire. “

VAPO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Vapotherm from $35.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Vapotherm from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of VAPO stock traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $13.77. The stock had a trading volume of 75,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,824. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99 and a beta of -1.07. Vapotherm has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $31.87.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $22.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.39 million. Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 52.78% and a negative return on equity of 68.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vapotherm will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAPO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vapotherm during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 211.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 362.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 40.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 261.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,761 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

