Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vascular Biogenics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vascular Biogenics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.05.

Vascular Biogenics stock opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.85. Vascular Biogenics has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.16.

Vascular Biogenics ( NASDAQ:VBLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 63.08% and a negative net margin of 3,895.83%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 44.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 62.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 15,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. Its programs include cancer, inflammation, and VB-600 which are focused on treating tumors, ovarian cancer, and chronic immune-related indications.

