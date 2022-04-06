Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.33.

VEC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vectrus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Vectrus in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Vectrus in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Vectrus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of VEC stock opened at $37.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $435.79 million, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.20. Vectrus has a 52 week low of $33.65 and a 52 week high of $55.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Vectrus by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Vectrus during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Vectrus during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vectrus by 104.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vectrus by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, security, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

