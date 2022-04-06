VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Shares Down 13%

Shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) fell 13% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.56 and last traded at $0.60. 539,949 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 50,237,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

Several research firms have recently commented on VEON. StockNews.com raised shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. TheStreet raised shares of VEON from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.95.

The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average is $1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.56.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in VEON by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,943,201 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $118,442,000 after acquiring an additional 6,321,205 shares during the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in VEON by 8.6% during the third quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 44,909,895 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $93,413,000 after buying an additional 3,552,115 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in VEON by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 20,126,102 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,416,000 after buying an additional 4,645,876 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in VEON by 4.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,903,861 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,921,000 after purchasing an additional 550,053 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in VEON by 87.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,420,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,914,000 after purchasing an additional 6,269,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.74% of the company’s stock.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

