VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Shares Down 13%

Shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) fell 13% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.56 and last traded at $0.60. 539,949 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 50,237,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.
Several research firms have recently commented on VEON. StockNews.com raised shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. TheStreet raised shares of VEON from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.95.
The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average is $1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.56.
About VEON (NASDAQ:VEON)
VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.
