Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Director Patrick G. Enright Purchases 333,333 Shares

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) Director Patrick G. Enright acquired 333,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,995.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERA opened at $23.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.73, a quick ratio of 10.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $37.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.57. The company has a market cap of $619.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69.

Get Vera Therapeutics alerts:

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.34). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

VERA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vera Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Vera Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $27,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Vera Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $66,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vera Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 228.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Vera Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $71,000. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.