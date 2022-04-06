Veracity Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 898 NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 898 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,270,467 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $261,361,000 after buying an additional 266,336 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 206.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,976 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 8,744 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,026 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,600 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $175.07 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $168.74 and a one year high of $239.91. The company has a market cap of $45.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $189.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.89.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.845 per share. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.56%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.75.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

