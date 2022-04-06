Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Gap Down to $29.52

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.52, but opened at $26.35. Veracyte shares last traded at $26.19, with a volume of 60,662 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VCYT. StockNews.com began coverage on Veracyte in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Veracyte from $95.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.97 and a beta of 0.97.

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $67.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.48 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 34.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 23,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $577,835.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Veracyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Veracyte by 618.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Veracyte by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte during the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Veracyte by 10.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

