Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 9.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.17 and last traded at $16.20. 17,473 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 358,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.83.

A number of brokerages have commented on VERI. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Veritone from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Veritone from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Veritone in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veritone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $579.89 million, a PE ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 3.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.51.

In other Veritone news, Director G Louis Graziadio III acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.76 per share, with a total value of $141,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired a total of 11,500 shares of company stock worth $179,715 over the last three months. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veritone by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Veritone in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritone in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Veritone in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Veritone by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

About Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI)

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as perception, prediction, and problem solving and optimization, as well as cognitive processes, including transcription, language translation, face detection and recognition, object detection and recognition, logo recognition, sentiment analysis, text keyword/topic analysis, audio/video fingerprinting, geolocation, visual moderation, and optical character recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

