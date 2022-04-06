Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 114,242 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 9,484 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 31.0% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,858,570 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $100,381,000 after acquiring an additional 440,101 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357,481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $19,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,828 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,483 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,351 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $52.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $221.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.69 and a twelve month high of $59.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.67.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $84,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

