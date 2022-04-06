Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Director Sells $1,311,350.00 in Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.27, for a total transaction of $1,311,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $269.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $242.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.96. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $176.36 and a twelve month high of $275.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.62.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.27. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. Analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on VRTX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 364.5% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 288 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,122,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,896,000. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

