Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Lifted to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on VWDRY. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Monday. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 220.00 to 190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. HSBC cut Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 185.00 to 170.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $180.00.
VWDRY stock opened at $10.53 on Tuesday. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.69 and a beta of 0.90.
About Vestas Wind Systems A/S (Get Rating)
Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vestas Wind Systems A/S (VWDRY)
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
- 3 Swing Trades With Good Upside
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
- Time to Get in the Zone, AutoZone Stock
- Why Did Acuity Brands, Inc Fall After Strong Q2 Results?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.