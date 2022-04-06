Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Lifted to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on VWDRY. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Monday. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 220.00 to 190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. HSBC cut Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 185.00 to 170.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $180.00.

VWDRY stock opened at $10.53 on Tuesday. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.69 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a $0.0117 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. Vestas Wind Systems A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

