Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 145 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFS. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DFS opened at $110.75 on Wednesday. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $94.91 and a 12-month high of $135.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.36.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.03. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 41.22% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 11.25%.

In related news, CFO John Greene sold 4,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total transaction of $568,481.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,661 in the last quarter. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DFS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $144.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.47.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

