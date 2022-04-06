Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires New Shares in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 192,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,390,000 after purchasing an additional 11,584 shares during the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,581,000 after acquiring an additional 18,588 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth $11,922,000. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $99.95 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $107.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.96.

