Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $552,000 Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,764 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 348,908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,290,000 after acquiring an additional 179,095 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Watsco by 413.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 125,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,169,000 after purchasing an additional 100,930 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Watsco by 805.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 102,258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,060,000 after purchasing an additional 90,960 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Watsco during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,953,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Watsco by 101.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,488,000 after purchasing an additional 50,400 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. KeyCorp raised Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Watsco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.83.

In other news, Director Brian E. Keeley sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total transaction of $3,296,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 13.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $302.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $282.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $290.19. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.50 and a fifty-two week high of $318.98.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.31. Watsco had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.63%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

