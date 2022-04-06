Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Lowers Stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 873.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000.

IGHG stock opened at $72.75 on Wednesday. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a 12 month low of $75.13 and a 12 month high of $78.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.91.

