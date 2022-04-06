Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 155 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 411.9% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 33.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC opened at $102.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.46 and its 200 day moving average is $127.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $93.60 and a fifty-two week high of $179.12.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $168.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Benchmark lowered their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $218.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.15.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

