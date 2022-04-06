Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Raises Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Sfmg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Shares of OMC opened at $81.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.73. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.76 and a 1-year high of $91.61. The stock has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.75.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Argus upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays cut Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.90.

In related news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $427,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $128,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Omnicom Group (Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.