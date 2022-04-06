Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 1,182 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,309 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 27.4% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 40,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 8,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 39.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management grew its stake in Regions Financial by 3.6% in the third quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 18,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Regions Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.46.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $21.32 on Wednesday. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.26 and a 200 day moving average of $23.01.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 38.17%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 27.42%.

Regions Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.