VGP (OTCMKTS:VGPBF) Stock Price Up 4.1%

VGP NV (OTCMKTS:VGPBF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $268.90 and last traded at $268.90. Approximately 1 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $258.43.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of VGP from €240.00 ($263.74) to €260.00 ($285.71) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of VGP from €235.00 ($258.24) to €250.00 ($274.73) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get VGP alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.77.

VGP NV, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and manages logistics and semi-industrial real estate, and ancillary offices. The company leases its properties to tenants in logistic sector, including storing, assembling, re-conditioning, and final treatment of the goods. It also offers asset and property management services; and facility management services, such as maintenance, waste management, greenery maintenance services, etc.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for VGP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VGP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.