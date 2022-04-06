Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) Shares Gap Down to $5.01

Shares of Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.01, but opened at $4.65. Vicarious Surgical shares last traded at $4.78, with a volume of 2,335 shares trading hands.
RBOT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Vicarious Surgical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vicarious Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vicarious Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.
The company has a current ratio of 61.49, a quick ratio of 61.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.61.
In other Vicarious Surgical news, CTO Sammy Khalifa sold 6,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $45,278.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam David Sachs sold 8,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total transaction of $36,111.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,037 shares of company stock worth $172,242.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Vicarious Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.
About Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT)
Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
