Victoria Oil & Gas (LON:VOG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Victoria Oil & Gas (LON:VOG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “suspended” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Victoria Oil & Gas stock opened at GBX 3.85 ($0.05) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57,070.83, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of £9.99 million and a PE ratio of -1.75. Victoria Oil & Gas has a one year low of GBX 2.70 ($0.04) and a one year high of GBX 6.50 ($0.09). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3.69.

Victoria Oil & Gas Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in in West Africa and Russia. The company holds 57% interest in the Logbaba gas and condensate project, which covers an area of 20 square kilometers located in Cameroon; and 75% interest in the Matanda Block covering an area of 1,235 square kilometers located in Cameroon.

