Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Major Shareholder Sells $186,372.00 in Stock

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $186,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Holdings L.P. Blackstone III also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

On Friday, March 25th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 45,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $1,408,950.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 16,496 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $496,034.72.

On Thursday, March 17th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 20,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total value of $593,400.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 80,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total value of $2,391,200.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 210,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $6,169,800.00.

On Sunday, January 9th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,500,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $37,320,000.00.

Shares of Viper Energy Partners stock traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $30.81. 555,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,516. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 1-year low of $14.24 and a 1-year high of $31.59. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.50 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.86.

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $165.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.77 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 241.03%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNOM. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 13.5% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,780,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,752,000 after purchasing an additional 331,032 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 20.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,713,953 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,538,000 after purchasing an additional 296,239 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 46.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 912,870 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,429,000 after purchasing an additional 290,055 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 13.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,458,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,727,000 after purchasing an additional 289,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 13.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,309,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,459,000 after acquiring an additional 267,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

VNOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.78.

About Viper Energy Partners (Get Rating)

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.