Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

SPCE has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America cut their target price on Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 179,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,275,000 after acquiring an additional 66,454 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 10,620 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 13,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 19,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPCE stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.61. 12,107,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,181,377. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.46. Virgin Galactic has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $57.51.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $141.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.44 million. Virgin Galactic’s quarterly revenue was up 140999900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.