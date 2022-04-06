Virgin Wines UK (LON:VINO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $122.50

Virgin Wines UK PLC (LON:VINO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 122.50 ($1.61) and last traded at GBX 124 ($1.63), with a volume of 34301 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 127.50 ($1.67).
The firm has a market cap of £69.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 146.31 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 179.88.
Virgin Wines UK Company Profile (LON:VINO)
Featured Articles
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
- 2 Biotech Stocks Showing Serious Relative Strength
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Wines UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Wines UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.