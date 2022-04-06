Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (AIO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 on May 2nd

Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th.

NYSE:AIO opened at $21.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.84. Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $19.66 and a 12 month high of $28.67.

Get Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund alerts:

In related news, Director Sarah E. Cogan purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.37 per share, with a total value of $25,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 2,617 shares of company stock worth $60,599 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 368,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,146,000 after purchasing an additional 17,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 216,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,362,000 after purchasing an additional 37,921 shares in the last quarter.

About Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (Get Rating)

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.