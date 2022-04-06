Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC Acquires 1,558 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,838 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 8.7% of Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Apple by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,239,285,000 after buying an additional 18,074,896 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 133.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,979,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $421,558,000 after buying an additional 11,970,194 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 1,841.6% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,755,560 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $78,548,000 after buying an additional 8,304,604 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 12,722.7% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,461,010 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,924,000 after buying an additional 7,402,824 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,670,642,000 after buying an additional 5,732,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.82.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $175.06 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.25 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,085 shares of company stock valued at $28,728,085 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

