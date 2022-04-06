Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Price Target Cut to $17.00

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 91.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Vita Coco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.43.

COCO opened at $8.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.31. Vita Coco has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $18.61.

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). On average, analysts anticipate that Vita Coco will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Martin F. Roper bought 25,000 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.06 per share, with a total value of $226,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth Sadowsky bought 10,000 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.87 per share, with a total value of $78,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $727,700 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COCO. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Vita Coco in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. 1.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

