Vivo Energy (LON:VVO) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Vivo Energy plc (LON:VVO – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 138.40 ($1.82) and last traded at GBX 137.60 ($1.80). 290,245 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 4,665,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 137.20 ($1.80).

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 134.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 124.51. The company has a market cap of £1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.47.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is a boost from Vivo Energy’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. Vivo Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.65%.

Vivo Energy plc operates as a retailer and distributor of fuels and lubricants in Africa. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial, and Lubricants. The Retail segment sells petrol and diesel fuels at Shell and Engen-branded service stations; operates convenience retail shops, and quick service and fast casual restaurants; and provides other services, including lubricant bays, car washes, and ATMs.

