VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) CFO Sells $3,916,452.92 in Stock

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $3,916,452.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of VMware stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,427,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,827. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.57 and a 52 week high of $172.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.
VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of VMware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on VMware from $160.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of VMware from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on VMware from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.77.
VMware Company Profile (Get Rating)
VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.
