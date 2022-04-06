VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) CFO Sells $3,916,452.92 in Stock

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $3,916,452.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of VMware stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,427,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,827. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.57 and a 52 week high of $172.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VMW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VMware by 51.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after acquiring an additional 19,154 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in VMware by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 482,318 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $77,157,000 after buying an additional 133,792 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in VMware by 16.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in VMware by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,022 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 10,301 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of VMware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on VMware from $160.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of VMware from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on VMware from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.77.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

