Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €53.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €53.00 ($58.24) price objective on Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on VNA. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($68.13) price target on Vonovia in a research note on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.40 ($64.18) price target on Vonovia in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($71.43) price objective on Vonovia in a report on Monday, March 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($79.12) price target on Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €52.00 ($57.14) price target on Vonovia in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vonovia currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €60.42 ($66.39).
VNA opened at €43.43 ($47.73) on Tuesday. Vonovia has a 1 year low of €42.13 ($46.30) and a 1 year high of €60.96 ($66.99). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €46.28 and a 200 day moving average price of €49.44. The stock has a market cap of $33.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.73.
Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.
