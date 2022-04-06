Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) COO Sells $12,597.75 in Stock

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) COO Robin Swartz sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $12,597.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Robin Swartz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 21st, Robin Swartz sold 4,413 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $36,583.77.
Shares of VYGR traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.88. 310,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,663. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.42 and a 200-day moving average of $3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.13. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $9.74.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 160.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.55% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on Voyager Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Voyager Therapeutics from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.57.
About Voyager Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.
