Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) COO Sells $12,597.75 in Stock

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) COO Robin Swartz sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $12,597.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Robin Swartz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 21st, Robin Swartz sold 4,413 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $36,583.77.

Shares of VYGR traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.88. 310,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,663. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.42 and a 200-day moving average of $3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.13. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $9.74.

Voyager Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VYGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.77. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.35% and a negative net margin of 190.30%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 160.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on Voyager Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Voyager Therapeutics from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.57.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

