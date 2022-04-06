Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wabash National Corporation is one of the leading manufacturers of semi trailers in North America. Established in 1985, the company specializes in the design and production of dry freight vans, refrigerated vans, flatbed trailers, drop deck trailers, and intermodal equipment. Its innovative core products are sold under the DuraPlate, ArcticLite, and Eagle brand names. The company operates two wholly owned subsidiaries: Transcraft Corporation, a manufacturer of flatbed and drop deck trailers; and Wabash National Trailer Centers, a retail distributor of new and used trailers and aftermarket parts throughout the U.S. and Canada. “

Get Wabash National alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WNC. StockNews.com began coverage on Wabash National in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wabash National in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered Wabash National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Wabash National from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

Shares of NYSE WNC traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.99. 9,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,610. The company has a market capitalization of $636.90 million, a P/E ratio of 1,299.00 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Wabash National has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $21.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.29.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). Wabash National had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $479.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Wabash National’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wabash National will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $35,893.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National in the 4th quarter valued at $9,553,000. Towle & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,465,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,171,000 after acquiring an additional 431,609 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National in the 4th quarter valued at $6,376,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,943,000 after acquiring an additional 288,286 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 401,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,834,000 after acquiring an additional 176,006 shares during the period. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wabash National (Get Rating)

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cutaway van bodies for commercial applications; service bodies; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wabash National (WNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.