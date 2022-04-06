Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Price Target Cut to $49.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WBA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.83.

Shares of WBA opened at $43.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.55. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12-month low of $42.90 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.33 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 19.15%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 26.34%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 56.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

