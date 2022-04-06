Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 157,397 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 9,598,169 shares.The stock last traded at $131.53 and had previously closed at $135.62.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.72.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.18 and a 200-day moving average of $154.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.73, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total value of $1,520,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,568 shares of company stock valued at $5,461,472. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,795,456 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $20,265,797,000 after buying an additional 314,932 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,328,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,863 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Walt Disney by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,294,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,970,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628,220 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,802,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,448,175,000 after purchasing an additional 518,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,290,736,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

