Waterloo Brewing (TSE:WBR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.61

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (TSE:WBR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$4.61 and last traded at C$4.61, with a volume of 727 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.61.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Waterloo Brewing from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.83, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$155.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.83.
Waterloo Brewing Company Profile (TSE:WBR)
Waterloo Brewing Ltd. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of alcohol-based products. It produces, sells, markets, and distributes bottled, canned, and draft premium beer under the Waterloo brand name; and value beer under the Laker and Red Cap brands. The company also produces, sells, and markets vodka-based coolers and ciders under the Seagram trademark; beer under the LandShark brand name; and coolers under the Margaritaville trademark.
