Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Bechtle (BC8)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Bechtle (ETR: BC8) recently:

3/31/2022 – Bechtle was given a new €61.00 ($67.03) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

3/24/2022 – Bechtle was given a new €63.00 ($69.23) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

3/24/2022 – Bechtle was given a new €53.00 ($58.24) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

3/22/2022 – Bechtle was given a new €72.00 ($79.12) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

3/18/2022 – Bechtle was given a new €63.00 ($69.23) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

3/18/2022 – Bechtle was given a new €76.00 ($83.52) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

3/1/2022 – Bechtle was given a new €71.00 ($78.02) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/11/2022 – Bechtle was given a new €57.00 ($62.64) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/11/2022 – Bechtle was given a new €53.00 ($58.24) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

2/11/2022 – Bechtle was given a new €72.00 ($79.12) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

2/10/2022 – Bechtle was given a new €76.00 ($83.52) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

2/10/2022 – Bechtle was given a new €71.00 ($78.02) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/10/2022 – Bechtle was given a new €63.00 ($69.23) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Shares of ETR:BC8 traded down €0.52 ($0.57) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €50.62 ($55.63). 281,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,276. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is €48.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is €56.80. Bechtle AG has a 52 week low of €40.82 ($44.86) and a 52 week high of €69.56 ($76.44). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion and a PE ratio of 27.56.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

