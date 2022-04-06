WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) Price Target Cut to C$10.00

WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, CIBC dropped their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WLYYF opened at $4.16 on Monday. WELL Health Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $7.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.29.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities in Canada and the United States. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of March 29, 2021, it operated 27 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,200 medical clinics across Canada.

