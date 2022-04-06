Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target to $165.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on COF. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $217.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.88.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $130.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.51. Capital One Financial has a 1-year low of $122.43 and a 1-year high of $177.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.66.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.27. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 38.68% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.29 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 20.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $993,530.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 6,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,042 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COF. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

