Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of WEYS opened at $24.86 on Friday. Weyco Group has a 12 month low of $19.53 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.10. The company has a market capitalization of $240.27 million, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.54.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The textile maker reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Weyco Group had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $101.38 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Weyco Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.28%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEYS. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 263.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 62,884 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 45,592 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyco Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Weyco Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 62,123 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyco Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyco Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Weyco Group, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of footwear for men, women and children. It operates through the following segments: North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The North American Wholesale Operations segment includes selling products to department stores and specialty shops in the United States and Canada.

