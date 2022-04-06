WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Up 0.7% This Week

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $405.74 million and $5.27 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001241 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00063560 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00016194 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005085 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001195 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001072 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

