Widepoint (WYY) & Its Peers Critical Analysis

Widepoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) is one of 78 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer integrated systems design” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Widepoint to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.0% of Widepoint shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.2% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Widepoint shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Widepoint and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Widepoint 0 0 0 0 N/A Widepoint Competitors 392 2022 2985 62 2.50

As a group, “Computer integrated systems design” companies have a potential upside of 29.72%. Given Widepoint’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Widepoint has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Widepoint and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Widepoint $87.34 million $340,000.00 93.52 Widepoint Competitors $1.71 billion -$31.43 million 45.26

Widepoint’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Widepoint. Widepoint is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Widepoint and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Widepoint 0.39% 0.81% 0.45% Widepoint Competitors -355.63% -86.80% -7.08%

Volatility & Risk

Widepoint has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Widepoint’s competitors have a beta of -9.65, suggesting that their average share price is 1,065% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Widepoint beats its competitors on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Widepoint Company Profile (Get Rating)

WidePoint Corp. engages in the provision of trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions. It operates through the Carrier Services and Managed Services segments. The Carrier Services segment includes bills for costs incurred to deliver phone, data and satellite and related mobile services for a connected device or end point. The Managed Services segment delivers managed services under a full-service, quasi full-service or self-service solution. The company was founded on May 30, 1997 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

