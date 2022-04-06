William David Wood III Sells 329 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) CFO William David Wood III sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $13,183.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

William David Wood III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 4th, William David Wood III sold 327 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $13,351.41.

Shares of AGYS opened at $40.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.08. Agilysys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.63 and a 1 year high of $59.60.

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $39.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.11 million. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 12.98% and a positive return on equity of 24.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AGYS. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of Agilysys from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Agilysys from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilysys during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,036,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Agilysys by 8.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Agilysys by 20.3% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Agilysys during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Agilysys by 19.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. 99.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations and venue management, activity management, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

