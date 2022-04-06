Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $164.00 to $132.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $181.52.

NYSE:WSM opened at $148.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.71. Williams-Sonoma has a fifty-two week low of $127.85 and a fifty-two week high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 73.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post 15.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 19.18%.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $3,040,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 2,030 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $312,315.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,030 shares of company stock worth $4,173,666 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 172.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 177,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,708,000 after acquiring an additional 112,166 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,341,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,043,000. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

